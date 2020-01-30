Associate Partner
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open on a muted note; IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv in focus

Indian shares are set for a mixed start following muted trends in global markets amid concerns about the spread of China’s coronavirus.

At 7:44 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 3 points or 0.02 percent lower at 12,130, hinting at a weak start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the Budget 2020. Among the stocks in news today, IndiGo shareholders rejected a promoter Rakesh Gangwal’s proposal, and Bajaj Finserv reported a 32 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,126 crore in Q3FY20.

Here is a list of top stocks to watch out for in today’s trade are IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, YES Bank, Godrej Consumer Products among others.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open in the green; Infosys, M&M Financial, Cholamandalam in focus
Indian equity markets are likely to open in the green on Wednesday following global markets that rose on the back of strong earnings from giants like Apple Inc.
29 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo in focus
Indian share markets are expected to open unchanged on Tuesday following a global selloff after investors remain concerned over coronavirus spreading across the world.
28 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open negatively; ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, TVS Motors in focus
Indian shares are set to open on a weak note tracking negative global cues amid cautiousness ahead of Union Budget 2020 and ongoing corporate earnings season.
28 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open little changed; L&T, Axis Bank, RBL Bank in focus
Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are expected to open little changed amid muted trades in global markets and as investors turned cautious due to Q3FY20 earnings and Budget 2020.
27 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Telecom, ZEEL, HDFC AMC in focus
Indian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday after heavy sell-offs in the last two sessions and as poor economic growth outlook raises prospects of further government measures in the Budget.
24 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; NBCC, Just Dial, NMDC in focus
Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday after IMF cut India’s GDP growth forecast to below 5 percent.
24 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS in focus
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking positive trends in global markets and Nifty futures.
01 Jan 1970
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Reliance Industries, TCS, Telecom in focus
Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday as SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty50, was trading 15.50 points or 0.13 percent lower at 7:40 am, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market.
01 Jan 1970
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open marginally higher; Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Telecom in focus
Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday, tracking rallying global stocks after the US and China signed an initial trade deal.
01 Jan 1970
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty to open little changed; Wipro, MindTree, YES Bank in focus
Among top stocks of the day, Wipro reported a 2.17 percent fall in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY20, while MindTree posted a 3 percent rise in its net profit.
01 Jan 1970
