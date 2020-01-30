MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open on a muted note; IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are set for a mixed start following muted trends in global markets amid concerns about the spread of China’s coronavirus.

At 7:44 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 3 points or 0.02 percent lower at 12,130, hinting at a weak start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the Budget 2020. Among the stocks in news today, IndiGo shareholders rejected a promoter Rakesh Gangwal’s proposal, and Bajaj Finserv reported a 32 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,126 crore in Q3FY20.

Here is a list of top stocks to watch out for in today’s trade are IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, YES Bank, Godrej Consumer Products among others.

