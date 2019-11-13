MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; Infosys, Vodafone Idea, Lupin in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Wednesday in line with global markets and amid growing concerns of slowing economic activities in India.

Shares in Asian and US markets declined due to a lack of progress in the US-China trade negotiations. Investors are also cautious ahead of retail inflation data due today, which is expected to surpass the RBI’s target.

At 7:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 31 points, or 26 percent, lower at 11,913.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

