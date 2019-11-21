MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open higher, Zee Entertainment, DHFL, Telecom stocks in focus

Indian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday despite weak global cues as the government announced a slew of measures a day prior to support the domestic equities.
On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE index ended 182 points higher at 40,652, while the Nifty50 index ended 59 points higher at 11,999.
The Cabinet announced to repair the telecom sector by giving the telcos' 2 years moratorium to pay spectrum charges. It also announced to divest 28 CPSEs which is a positive move for the markets.
Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, DHFL, BPCL among others.
About MarketBuzz
The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.
