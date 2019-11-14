MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; Tata Motors, Vedanta, SpiceJet in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher following mixed cues in the global markets.

India’s October retail inflation data surpassed the RBI’s target, however, analysts still expect the central bank to cut rates due to signs of slowing economic activities.

Asian shares traded in tight ranges as investors await China data and progress on US-China trade talks.

At 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.16 percent up at 11,884.

