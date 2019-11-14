MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; Tata Motors, Vedanta, SpiceJet in focus

Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher following mixed cues in the global markets.
India’s October retail inflation data surpassed the RBI’s target, however, analysts still expect the central bank to cut rates due to signs of slowing economic activities.
Asian shares traded in tight ranges as investors await China data and progress on US-China trade talks.
At 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.16 percent up at 11,884.
Stocks To Watch Out Today: Tata Motors, Vedanta, SpiceJet in focus
About MarketBuzz
The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.
Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.