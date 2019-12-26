MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Telecom, YES Bank, HCL Tech in focus

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Thursday as investors fret over IMF's comment that the economy is in the middle of a "significant" slowdown.

Moreover, the SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty50, was trading at 12,233.50 at 7:20 am, indicating a flat start for the domestic market.

Among the stocks in the news today, Bharti Infratel has extended the deadline for the merger with Indus Towers to February 24 while HCL Technologies announced an expansion in Canada with the opening of a Global Delivery Center.

Stocks to watch: Telecom, YES Bank, HCL Technologies, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank amongst others

