MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open slightly lower; YES Bank, Tata Motors, NBCC in focus

Indian shares are likely to open slightly lower on Thursday amid uncertainty in the global markets after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Among the stocks in news today, Tata Motors’ JLR has acquired UK-based all-terrain performance car manufacturer Bowler while Nestle India said it is examining the show-cause notice slapped by the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) for not passing on GST benefits to customers.

Here are the top stocks to watch out for today: YES Bank, Tata Motors, NBCC, Nestle India, IndiGo in focus.

