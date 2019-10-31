MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus

The Indian market is likely to open positive today tracking gains in global markets on the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices on Wednesday closed 0.50 percent higher after a strong buyout in PSU bank stocks.
At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37.50 points or 0.32 percent higher at 11,888, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus
