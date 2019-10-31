MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian market is likely to open positive today tracking gains in global markets on the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices on Wednesday closed 0.50 percent higher after a strong buyout in PSU bank stocks.

At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37.50 points or 0.32 percent higher at 11,888, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus

