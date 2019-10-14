MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mixed; Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open mixed on Monday as investors turned cautious amid Q2 earnings and ahead of retail inflation data later in the day.

Disappointing Q2 earnings from IT heavyweights and World Bank’s poor growth forecast for India may weigh on the equities. However, gains in global markets following progress in the US-China trade negotiations may support Indian shares.

At 7:31 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 24.50 points, or 0.22 percent, down at 11,284.50, indicating a mixed start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus

About MarketBuzz