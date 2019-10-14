#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mixed; Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus

Indian shares are likely to open mixed on Monday as investors turned cautious amid Q2 earnings and ahead of retail inflation data later in the day.

Disappointing Q2 earnings from IT heavyweights and World Bank’s poor growth forecast for India may weigh on the equities. However, gains in global markets following progress in the US-China trade negotiations may support Indian shares.

At 7:31 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 24.50 points, or 0.22 percent, down at 11,284.50, indicating a mixed start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

