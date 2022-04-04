MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a negative note despite cautious gains across other Asian markets. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 20 points or 0.1 percent at 17,723, having slipped as much as 57 points earlier in the day. Globally, news updates about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on financial markets remained on investors' radar.