    • MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    The Indian market is likely to open lower Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.28 percent lower at the 15,665.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 am.

    About MarketBuzz
    The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
