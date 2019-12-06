MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday after RBI’s ‘accommodative’ stance on the repo rate. Global shares inched slightly higher ahead of the US payrolls data.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 71 points lower at 40,779, while the Nifty50 index ended 25 points lower at 12,018.

Among the stocks in the news today, Moody's downgraded Yes Bank's credit ratings and assigned negative outlook. M&M has acquired a 36.63 percent stake in Meru Travel Solutions for Rs 44.71 crore.

Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures, Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors among others.

