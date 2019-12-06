MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures in focus

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday after RBI’s ‘accommodative’ stance on the repo rate. Global shares inched slightly higher ahead of the US payrolls data.
On Thursday, the Sensex ended 71 points lower at 40,779, while the Nifty50 index ended 25 points lower at 12,018.
Among the stocks in the news today, Moody's downgraded Yes Bank's credit ratings and assigned negative outlook. M&M has acquired a 36.63 percent stake in Meru Travel Solutions for Rs 44.71 crore.
Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures, Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors among others.
About MarketBuzz
The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.
