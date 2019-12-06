#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on positive global cues
Global shares firm on hope of US-China trade deal
Oil prices surge on US stockpiles drop, hope of OPEC output cuts
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
RSS
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures in focus

CNBC-TV18 Market Live:  Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday after RBI’s ‘accommodative’ stance on the repo rate. Global shares inched slightly higher ahead of the US payrolls data.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 71 points lower at 40,779, while the Nifty50 index ended 25 points lower at 12,018.

Among the stocks in the news today, Moody's downgraded Yes Bank's credit ratings and assigned negative outlook. M&M has acquired a 36.63 percent stake in Meru Travel Solutions for Rs 44.71 crore.

Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures, Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors among others.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open steady; HDFC AMC, SBI, Telecom stocks in focus
Indian markets are likely to open steady on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly monetary policy later in the day.
05 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Nestle in focus
Indian markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday following losses in global markets over uncertainties around US-China trade talks.
04 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; RBL Bank, Biocon, Bank of Baroda in focus
Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following the negative trend in the global markets led by US President Donald Trump bringing in tariffs against Brazil and Argentina.
04 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open on a cautious note; Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Telecom stocks in focus
The Indian markets are likely to open on a cautious note after the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) data came in at a multi-year low of 4.5 percent.
04 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty set to open steady; Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, YES Bank in focus
Indian shares are expected to open steady on Friday ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data.
03 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open mildly lower; Zee Entertainment, TVS Motors, Cipla in focus
Indian shares are expected to open steady on Thursday after the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty registered record closing highs in the previous session.
02 Dec 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open steady; HDFC AMC, SBI, Telecom stocks in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open steady; HDFC AMC, SBI, Telecom stocks in focus
05 Dec 2019
Money Money Money Podcast: How much money do you need for retirement?
Money Money Money Podcast: How much money do you need for retirement?
04 Dec 2019
Innovation in healthcare policymaking
Innovation in healthcare policymaking
04 Dec 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter