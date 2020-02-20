#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, GAIL in focus

The Indian market is likely to open higher tracking gains in global markets on optimism over China's measures to prop up its economy. At 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 127.50 points or 1.06 percent higher at 12,164, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, Brickwork Ratings has downgraded Vodafone Idea’s rating while Max Financial Services and Max Life Insurance have called a joint board meeting to discuss stake sale of Max Group chairman Analjit Singh.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
