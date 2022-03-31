MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a positive start on Thursday, shrugging off weakness across most global markets. At 8:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 30 points or 0.2 percent at 17,596.5, having risen as much as 41.5 points earlier in the day. Volatility can be expected on Dalal Street with the expiry of monthly F&O contracts due by the end of the session.

Investors globally tracked news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine now being in its fifth week.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.