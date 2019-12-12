MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vodafone Idea in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged and indicated no rate hike in 2020.

Investors will await the domestic retail inflation and IIP data to be released later today.

At 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37 points or 0.31 percent higher at 11,986.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, Maruti Suzuki and Federal Bank tied-up for dealer finance and customized auto retail financing solutions while Cadila launched an affordable oral anti-diabetic tablet.

About MarketBuzz