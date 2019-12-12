#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vodafone Idea in focus

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged and indicated no rate hike in 2020.

Investors will await the domestic retail inflation and IIP data to be released later today.

At 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37 points or 0.31 percent higher at 11,986.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, Maruti Suzuki and Federal Bank tied-up for dealer finance and customized auto retail financing solutions while Cadila launched an affordable oral anti-diabetic tablet.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

more Podcasts

