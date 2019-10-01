MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Lupin, Wockhardt, Cadila in focus

Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday over hopes of a larger-than-expected cut in key interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India.
However, muted trades in global markets and Indian trade and manufacturing data could limit gains in local markets.
Asian shares traded marginally higher on optimism with regards to the US-China trade negotiations.
At 7.15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 29 points, or 0.25 percent, higher at 11,567, pointing to a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
Stocks to watch out for: Cadila, Lupin, RIL, Wockhardt.
