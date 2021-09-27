MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a positive note, as suggested by Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange. Both indices have registered five weekly gains in a row, in a surge that took the 30-scrip index past the 60,000 mark for the first time ever. At 8:45 am, SGX Nifty futures -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index -- traded with a gain of 105 points or 0.6 percent at 17,963, hinting at a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.

