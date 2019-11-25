MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat-to-positive; Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance, Unichem Labs in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open flat-to-positive as the global markets surging on the back of optimistic comments on the trade deal between the US and China would support the domestic indices, however, the political developments in Maharashtra could limit the gains.

Among the stocks in the news today, CARE Ratings downgraded Vodafone Idea and Gati Ltd, Muthoot Finance will acquire 100 percent stake in IDBI Asset Management (AMC) and IDBI MF Trustee company for Rs 215 crore while Unichem Lab received ANDA approval for Atenolol Tablets.

Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance, Unichem Labs in focus

