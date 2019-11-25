MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat-to-positive; Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance, Unichem Labs in focus

Indian shares are likely to open flat-to-positive as the global markets surging on the back of optimistic comments on the trade deal between the US and China would support the domestic indices, however, the political developments in Maharashtra could limit the gains.
Among the stocks in the news today, CARE Ratings downgraded Vodafone Idea and Gati Ltd, Muthoot Finance will acquire 100 percent stake in IDBI Asset Management (AMC) and IDBI MF Trustee company for Rs 215 crore while Unichem Lab received ANDA approval for Atenolol Tablets.
Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Muthoot Finance, Unichem Labs in focus
About MarketBuzz
The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.
