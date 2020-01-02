#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Coal India in focus

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Thursday following muted trends in global markets. Asian shares were mixed, while US futures traded marginally higher in the morning trades.

SGX Nifty futures traded 0.05 percent lower as of 7.45 AM at 12,239, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Tata Motors, Apollo Pipes and Lemon Tree Hotels are among the stocks in news today. Check the full list here

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

more Podcasts

