MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Coal India in focus

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Thursday following muted trends in global markets. Asian shares were mixed, while US futures traded marginally higher in the morning trades.
SGX Nifty futures traded 0.05 percent lower as of 7.45 AM at 12,239, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.
Tata Motors, Apollo Pipes and Lemon Tree Hotels are among the stocks in news today. Check the full list here
