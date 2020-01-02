MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Coal India in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Thursday following muted trends in global markets. Asian shares were mixed, while US futures traded marginally higher in the morning trades.

SGX Nifty futures traded 0.05 percent lower as of 7.45 AM at 12,239, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.