MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; RIL, ONGC in focus

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Indian market is likely to open flat Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 2.50 points or 0.02 percent lower at the 15,835.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 am.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,141.85
|28.70
|ONGC
|124.80
|2.80
|JSW Steel
|691.05
|12.05
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,634.65
|107.20
|Tata Motors
|339.70
|5.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,141.25
|28.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,635.00
|105.40
|Tech Mahindra
|1,090.85
|11.00
|SBI
|420.75
|3.65
|Bharti Airtel
|532.70
|3.90
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5600
|0.0630
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3420
|0.0690
|0.07
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|0.0002
|0.03