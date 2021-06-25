Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; RIL, ONGC in focus

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; RIL, ONGC in focus

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Indian market is likely to open flat Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 2.50 points or 0.02 percent lower at the 15,835.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 am.

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; RIL, ONGC in focus
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Oil continues to gain on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+

    Next Article

    10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 25

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,141.85 28.70
    ONGC124.80 2.80
    JSW Steel691.05 12.05
    Maruti Suzuki7,634.65 107.20
    Tata Motors339.70 5.05
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,141.25 28.00
    Maruti Suzuki7,635.00 105.40
    Tech Mahindra1,090.85 11.00
    SBI420.75 3.65
    Bharti Airtel532.70 3.90

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.16000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.56000.06300.07
    Pound-Rupee103.34200.06900.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66900.00020.03
    View More