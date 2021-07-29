Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Nestle India in focus

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Nestle India in focus

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Indian market is likely to open flat Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 11.50 points or 0.07 percent lower at the 15,695.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Nestle India in focus
    The Indian market is likely to open flat Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 11.50 points or 0.07 percent lower at the 15,695.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.
    About MarketBuzz
    The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 29

    Next Article

    CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 29

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors293.60 9.15 3.22
    JSW Steel738.15 16.45 2.28
    Hindalco425.05 8.75 2.10
    HCL Tech1,000.95 17.85 1.82
    Tata Steel1,385.70 20.70 1.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,000.50 17.85 1.82
    Titan Company1,746.75 26.10 1.52
    Tata Steel1,385.50 20.35 1.49
    Tech Mahindra1,134.00 14.50 1.30
    Bajaj Finance6,310.00 51.40 0.82
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors293.60 9.15 3.22
    JSW Steel738.15 16.45 2.28
    Hindalco425.05 8.75 2.10
    HCL Tech1,000.95 17.85 1.82
    Tata Steel1,385.70 20.70 1.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,000.50 17.85 1.82
    Titan Company1,746.75 26.10 1.52
    Tata Steel1,385.50 20.35 1.49
    Tech Mahindra1,134.00 14.50 1.30
    Bajaj Finance6,310.00 51.40 0.82

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3325-0.0425-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.1060-0.1050-0.12
    Pound-Rupee103.5080-0.0180-0.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67680.00020.03
    View More