MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open cautiously; YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL in focus

The Indian market is expected to open on a cautious note ahead of the inflation data, to be released this week.

Meanwhile, the global markets also remained flatlined as no concrete details came on the US-China trade deal and investors await US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

At 7:08 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 7.50 points or 0.06 percent higher at 11,914.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch Out: Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, BEML, RIL in focus amongst others

