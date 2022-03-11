MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to make a weak start today tracking global markets after US inflation data

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a negative start on Friday amid weakness across global markets, as focus returned to global cues after investors cheered results of Assembly polls in five states back home. At 8:49 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 46 points or 0.3 percent at 16,524. Globally, a worse-than-expected reading of inflation in the US fuelled concerns about aggressive hikes in rates from pandemic-era levels. Investors also monitored newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.