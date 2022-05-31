MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — all eyes on GDP data

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to take a breather after reaching nearly one-month closing highs, mirroring a lacklustre trend across Asia following an overnight holiday on Wall Street. Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index —declined as much as 67.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,579.5 early on Tuesday, suggesting a muted opening ahead on Dalal Street.

All eyes are now on India's official GDP data for the January-March period due later in the day.

