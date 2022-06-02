MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a soft start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

do nothing to push the Fed off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 16,425.5 ahead of the opening bell. Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness across global markets amid concerns that latest economic data might

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.