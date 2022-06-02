Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • market News>
  • stocks News>

  • MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a soft start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a soft start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness across global markets amid concerns that latest economic data might do nothing to push the Fed off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 16,425.5 ahead of the opening bell.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a soft start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness across global markets amid concerns that latest economic data might do nothing to push the Fed off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 16,425.5 ahead of the opening bell.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Oil prices slide 3% overnight after EU's non-stop meetings on Russia sanctions continue

Next Article

Global signal: Sharply rising Treasury yields rattle Wall Street

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More