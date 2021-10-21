MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Nifty50 likely to open higher amid positive global cues; more Q2 results in focus

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note tracking strength in other Asian markets following a record high on Wall Street overnight. At 8:03 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- up 31.5 points or 0.2 percent at 18,348.5.

