MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Huge gap-down opening likely for Sensex, Nifty50; SGX Nifty tanks 400 pts

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a huge gap-down opening on Monday, as crude oil prices surged past $130 a barrel mark amid heightened geopolitical tensions. At 8:22 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 429.5 points or 2.6 percent at 15,814.5.

