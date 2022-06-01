MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Auto sales in focus amid muted start for Sensex and Nifty50

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 managed to register mild gains after a soft start on Wednesday, though weakness in other Asian markets kept the sentiment sluggish on Dalal Street.

Investors awaited monthly sales numbers from auto manufacturers for cues.

