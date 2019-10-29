MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus

The Indian market is expected to open positive on Tuesday tracking strong gains in the global markets after US-China trade deals reflected the positive outcome.
Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve might launch another dose of policy stimulus next week, reported Reuters.
The SGX Nifty was trading 10 points or 0.09 percent higher at 11,676 at 7:00 am, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus
