MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus

The Indian market is expected to open positive on Tuesday tracking strong gains in the global markets after US-China trade deals reflected the positive outcome.

Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve might launch another dose of policy stimulus next week, reported Reuters.

The SGX Nifty was trading 10 points or 0.09 percent higher at 11,676 at 7:00 am, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

