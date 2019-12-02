MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open on a cautious note; Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Telecom stocks in focus

The Indian markets are likely to open on a cautious note after the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) data came in at a multi-year low of 4.5 percent.
Meanwhile, goods and services tax (GST) in November was up 6 percent MoM at Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
At 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 11.50 points or 0.10 percent lower at 12,089.50, indicating a mildly negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.
Among the stocks in the news today, telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea decided to raise their tariff plans from Dec 3 while major auto companies reported a decline in November month sales.
Stocks To Watch Out Today: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel in focus.
