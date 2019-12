MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; Chalet Hotels, United Spirits, Piramal Enterprises in focus

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are likely to open lower on Tuesday due to muted trading activities amid the holiday season in major global markets.

Among the stocks in news today, Piramal Enterprises approved allotment of NCDs worth Rs 1,600 crore on private placement basis and Indian Bank reduced MCLR by 5 basis points across tenors.

Stocks to watch out in today's trade are Chalet Hotels, United Spirits, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among others.

About MarketBuzz

