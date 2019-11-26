TOP NEWS »

MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set to open in green; Zee Entertainment, RCom, IndiGo in focus

The Indian market is set to open in the green on Tuesday, following global markets that surged as trade talks between the US and China gained momentum.

The Sensex ended at a record high on Monday while the Nifty50 is only 30 points away from its lifetime high.

At 6:57 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 17.50 points or 0.14 percent higher at 12,124.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, Ashok Leyland entered into a strategic financing partnership with ICICI Bank while Subhash Chandra resigned as chairman of ZEEL.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

