MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Cipla, Reliance Industries, Adani Green in focus

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking positive sentiment in the global markets on the back of easing US-China trade worries.

Among the stocks in the news today, Cipla acquired brand name and trademark rights for Vysov while S&P revised Shriram Transport Finance's outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable.

Stocks To Watch: Cipla, Reliance Industries, Adani Green, Shriram Transport Finance in focus

About MarketBuzz