MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; YES Bank, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp in focus

The Indian market is expected to remain cautious on Tuesday, following global markets, which traded lower as investors refrained from making major bets ahead of the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports.

The market participants also await CPI inflation data, which is due this week.

The SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty and the Sensex, was trading 3 points or 0.03 percent lower at 11,961.50, at 6:55 am, indicating a flat start for the domestic market.

