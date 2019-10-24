TOP NEWS »

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results: Fadnavis, Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda in fray

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
AAP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
REFRESH DATA

Latest Stories

Haryana assembly election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Counting of votes begins, BJP, Congress key contenders, JJP, INLD also in fray
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Here are the top candidates and key constituencies
Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: A look at the key constituencies
Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Here are some of the key contests, candidates to watch out for
More Stories
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty expected to open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, L&T in focus

Indian shares are set for a positive start on Thursday following positive trades in Asian stocks and ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 94.99 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 39,058 while Nifty50 advanced 15.75 points, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 11,604.10.

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded marginally higher, tracking gains in US stocks on the back of positive corporate earnings.

At 7.45 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 30.50 points, or 0.26 percent higher at 11,669, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, HCL Technologies, L&T, Shoppers Stop, Biocon, Torrent Pharma along with others.

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Axis Bank, SpiceJet, Infosys in focus
The Indian market is expected to open flat-to-negative as domestic investors remained cautious over Q2 earnings and global stocks dipped after British lawmakers rejected the govt's timetable to fast-track legislation for Brexit.
23 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Torrent Pharma in focus
Indian shares are expected to open lower on Friday amid cautious trades in global markets in the wake of the Q2 earnings season.
18 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Glenmark in focus
Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Thursday following muted trends in global markets and amid caution over the ongoing Q2 earnings season.
17 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Wipro, JSW Steel, Mindtree in focus
Indian shares are set for a positive start on Wednesday in-line with the optimism in the global markets.
16 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on a muted note; TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus
Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday. Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, with Sensex down 297.55 points at 37,880.40 while Nifty50 fell 78.75 points at 11,234.55.
11 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HUL in focus
Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday in line with positive trades in the global markets.
15 Oct 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter