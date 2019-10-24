MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty expected to open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, L&T in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are set for a positive start on Thursday following positive trades in Asian stocks and ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 94.99 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 39,058 while Nifty50 advanced 15.75 points, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 11,604.10.

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded marginally higher, tracking gains in US stocks on the back of positive corporate earnings.

At 7.45 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 30.50 points, or 0.26 percent higher at 11,669, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, HCL Technologies, L&T, Shoppers Stop, Biocon, Torrent Pharma along with others.

