Market
Market wrap: Sensex rises 157 points, metal, power stocks rally
Updated : June 26, 2019 04:34 PM IST
Vedanta was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.40 percent.
PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto too ended up to 4.12 percent higher.
Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, TCS and HDFC were among the top losers, shedding up to 1.12 percent.
