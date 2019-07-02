Market
Market wrap: Sensex, Nifty reverse losses to end higher led by HDFC, Reliance Industries, IT shares
Updated : July 02, 2019 04:26 PM IST
The broader Nifty closed 0.38 percent higher at 11,910.3, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.33 percent firmer at 39,816.48.
The Nifty MidCap also ended higher by 0.37 percent, while the BSE MidCap surged 0.38 percent.
Among sectoral gauges, as many as 34 advanced with Nifty CPSE, BSE Oil & Gas, Nifty IT and Energy leading among gainers.
