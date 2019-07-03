Market wrap: Sensex, Nifty largely unchanged, financials keep index afloat

Indian shares closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as weak global data hurt sentiment, while investors awaited positive cues from the Union budget due later this week.

The Indian government is set to turn on the fiscal taps in the budget and revise its borrowing target slightly higher for this year and next, prompted by a slowing economy and weak jobs growth.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05 percent higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06 percent firmer at 39,839.25.

Broader market indices were better with the Nifty MidCap outperforming frontline indices, settling 0.39 percent up. Bank Nifty gained 0.32 percent. Nifty PSU Banks was the best performer among 31 advancing sectors, while Nifty IT slipped the most among 12 falling sectoral gauges.

Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Zee Entertainment and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, GAIL, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta and Dr. Reddy’s Labs.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closing 7.6 percent higher while Indusind Bank Ltd ending the day 3.8 percent higher.