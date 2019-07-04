Market wrap: Sensex, Nifty extend gains ahead of Union budget, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors rise
Updated : July 04, 2019 04:17 PM IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06.
The broader NSE Nifty gained 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to finish at 11,946.75.
Equity markets in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more