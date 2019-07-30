Market Wrap: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended lower on Monday with Nifty50 ending below 11,100 level for the first time since March 2019. The benchmark indices were mainly dragged by banking, metal, and auto indices. The Sensex ended 289 points lower at 37,397, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 104 points to end at 11,085. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 2 percent and Nifty Smallcap index tanked 2.7 percent. Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and HDFC Bank were top gainers on the Nifty50, while YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Hero Moto Corp, and SBI, led the losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 289 points lower, or 0.8 percent, to close Monday's trade at 37,397. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.7 percent, adding 1,329 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also lost 104 points, or 0.9 percent, to settle at 11,085. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added 223 points, rising 2 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.2 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,130 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down by 2.75 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,214 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained mildly, up 0.5 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,255 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,715 per share, adding 0.33 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,150, down 1 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.7 percent lower at 28,791.6 down by 504 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 6 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.6 percent higher to settle at 15,502. So far this year, it has gained over 7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, dipping by 0.4 percent at 28,865. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost over 5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended sharply lower by 2 percent to settle at 6,764. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 27 percent.