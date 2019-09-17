Market witness biggest fall since August 13, Sensex down 642 points: 5 factors that dragged indices
Updated : September 17, 2019 04:06 PM IST
Investors were also worried as a rise in crude oil prices may worsen the already slowing economy and lead to rise in inflation.
Asian markets were under pressure over the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
The Indian rupee extended fall against the US dollar as higher oil prices stoked concerns about inflation, economic growth and deficits.
