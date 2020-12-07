Market Market Watch: Key stocks that moved the most on December 7 Updated : December 07, 2020 05:25 PM IST At 3:30 pm, the Sensex ended 347.42 points or 0.77 percent at 45,426.97, and the Nifty was up 97.30 points or 0.73 percent at 13355.80. UPL, Adani Ports, HUL, Bharti Airtel and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Nestle and SBI Life. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.