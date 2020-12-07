Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Market Watch: Key stocks that moved the most on December 7

Updated : December 07, 2020 05:25 PM IST

At 3:30 pm, the Sensex ended 347.42 points or 0.77 percent at 45,426.97, and the Nifty was up 97.30 points or 0.73 percent at 13355.80.
UPL, Adani Ports, HUL, Bharti Airtel and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Nestle and SBI Life.
Market Watch: Key stocks that moved the most on December 7

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

CPO-5 has a potential of more than 1 billion barrels, says ONGC Videsh

CPO-5 has a potential of more than 1 billion barrels, says ONGC Videsh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement