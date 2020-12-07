Market Watch: Key stocks that moved the most on December 7

The Indian market continued to end at fresh record high on Monday led by the gains from financials, pharma and FMCG stocks.

At 3:30 pm, the Sensex ended 347.42 points or 0.77 percent at 45,426.97, and the Nifty was up 97.30 points or 0.73 percent at 13355.80. About 1,972 shares have advanced,

UPL, Adani Ports, HUL, Bharti Airtel and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Nestle and SBI Life.

936 shares declined, and 190 shares are unchanged.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

ONGC: The shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) closed 3.06 percent higher to Rs 92.60 per share on Monday after the state-run oil explorer informed that its overseas investment arm ONGC Videsh Ltd has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. ONGC Videsh struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.

Adani Ports: The stock closed 3.6 percent higher to Rs 474.90 apiece after brokerages raised the target price as the operational turnaround of Krishnapatnam Port was faster than expected. The infra stock has rallied more than 38 percent in the last 6 months.

ICICI Bank: The share price settled 1.38 percent higher to Rs 509 on the NSE after the positive management commentary and RBI's move to ensure liquidity in the banking system while keeping interest rates low to support growth.

HDFC Bank: The stock closed 0.7 percent lower to Rs 1,375.50 after global rating agency Moody’s said that multiple digital outages reported by HDFC Bank are credit negative.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The shares ended 2.5 percent higher to Rs 4,620 per share after the Serum Institute of India sought the India drug regulator's nod for emergency use authorisation for Covishield, its coronavirus vaccines, in India.