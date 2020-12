Indian benchmark indices closed flat on Thursday led by a decline in IT stocks and heavyweight HDFC Bank after the RBI advised the lender to temporarily halt launches of Digital 2.0 programme. However, auto, metal and some banking stocks capped the losses.

At 3:30 pm, the Sensex closed 0.03 percent higher to 44,632.65 while the Nifty settled 0.15 percent higher to 13,133.90. Broader markets also ended flat like benchmarks, nearly 0.65 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing index of the day, ending with gains of 4.84 percent. This was the biggest single-day gain for the index in the last three months. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Financials were the only sectors to have ended negatively in today's session.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

HDFC Bank: The share price closed 2 percent lower to Rs 1,381 after RBI asks the private lender to temporarily halt sourcing new credit cards and stop the launch of its digital business-generating activities planned under Digital 2.0 and other proposed business generating IT applications.

Tata Chemicals: The stock ended 6.47 percent higher to Rs 455 per share on the NSE after Tata Sons, a promoter of the company, purchased over 18 lakh scrips of the firm worth Rs 76 crore in the open market on Wednesday.

SBI Cards & Payments: The shares closed 5.42 percent higher to Rs 840.15 apiece after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised HDFC Bank to temporarily stop sourcing of new credit card customers and all launches of the Digital 2.0 program.

Titan: The stock ended at 52-week high to Rs 1,416.90 per share after numerous brokerages and analysts pointed out strong wedding season, pent-up demand and stable gold prices behind high demand for jewelry.