Market Market watch: Key stocks that moved the most on December 14 Updated : December 14, 2020 07:53 PM IST The Sensex ended 154 points higher to 46,253 while the Nifty50 index closed at 13,558, up 44 points higher. However, broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up more than half a percent each. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.