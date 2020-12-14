Market watch: Key stocks that moved the most on December 14

The Indian stock market ended higher on Monday on the back of gains in banks, metals, pharma and FMCG stocks. The Sensex ended 154 points higher to 46,253 while the Nifty50 index closed at 13,558, up 44 points higher.

However, broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up more than half a percent each.

Barring auto and realty indexes, all sectoral indices ended higher. Nifty Media was the best-performing index of the day, ending 2 percent higher followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal.

ONGC, L&T, Cipla, Coal India and Indian Oil Corporation remained the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Divi's Labs and Wipro were the top losers.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Burger King got listed today with stellar gains and ended 20 percent higher at Rs 135 per share on the NSE. The stock listed at Rs 112.50 apiece on the NSE, an 87.50 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 60 per share.

Cipla was one of the top gainers of the Nifty index, closing 4.11 percent higher to 786.9 per share on the NSE after it announced the settlement of its litigation with Celgene Corporation relating to patents for cancer drug Revlimid (lenalidomide).

IRCTC's shares settled 4 percent higher to Rs 1,478 apiece after the firm's offer for sale (OFS) concluded successfully on Friday, where the government divested a 20 percent stake in the firm.

DHFL's shares closed 5 percent lower to Rs 39.65 after the company said the auditor had detected fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058.32 crore. The company is undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).