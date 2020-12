The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in PSU banks and metal stocks amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex ended 139.13 points or 0.30 percent higher at 46,099.01 while the Nifty gained 35.55 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 13,513.85.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.63 and 0.22 percent, respectively.

For the week, Sensex was up 2.2 percent while Nifty rose 1.9 percent. Nifty Bank gained 1.7 percent and Midcap Index added 1.2 percent. Moreover, Nifty PSU Bank rallied 7.7 percent and Nifty FMCG jumped 6.2 percent this week.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

ONGC: Oil stocks rallied on Friday on the back of higher crude prices, supported by the optimism on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The top gainer in the oil space, as well on the Nifty50 index, was ONGC, ending 5.5 percent higher to Rs 96.65.

Logistics Companies: The shares of logistic companies surged up to 14 percent on Friday as positive developments on the COVID-19 vaccine and opportunities ahead for distribution services fuelled optimism about future growth prospects. Snowman Logistics, Allcargo Logistics, Mahindra Logistics, Navkar Corporation among others ended between 1 and 6 percent on the NSE.

PNC InfraTech, SMPL Infra: Shares of PNC Infratech ended 2.2 percent higher to Rs 179 per share and SMPL Infra was locked at the upper circuit level of 10 percent on Friday after a joint venture between the companies received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department.

Gayatri Projects: The stock ended 5 percent higher to Rs 36.35 after the company’s water division bagged 3 Letters of Award (LOAs).