Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended over 2 percent lower Monday dragged by heavy selling in banks, IT and auto stocks. The Sensex plunged 1145.44 points, or 2.25 percent, to 49,744.32, while the Nifty ended at 14,675.70, down 306.05 points, or 2.04 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices fell over 1 percent each. Barring metals, all other sectoral indices ended with deep cuts.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today.

Hindustan Copper: The stock price surged 14.5 percent as the international copper prices are on the rise and are at decade-high levels.

Torrent Power: Shares of Torrent Power jumped almost 4 percent after the power company emerged as the highest bidder for the privatisation bid of distribution in the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

In a regulatory filing, Torrent Power said that the acquisition of 51 percent stake in the power distribution company by the company is subject to further formalities as prescribed under the tender

Jubilant FoodWorks: Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rallied almost 6 percent after the makers of Domino's Pizza in India announced the acquisition of Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. by its subsidiary.

In an exchange filing, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P. to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. which holds 32.81 percent equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V.

Karnataka Bank: The bank's shares ended 4 percent lower after the bank reported to the RBI a fraud of about Rs 34.16 crore in credit facilities extended to IL&FS Transportation Networks.

Hindalco Industries: The company's shares rallied over 2 percent after its board approved an amendment to the Dividend Distribution Policy. The company will endeavour to distribute a dividend in the range of 8 to 10 percent of the Free Cash Flow at its consolidated level.