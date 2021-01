The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower Wednesday dragged by selling in IT and FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 63.72 points or 0.54 percent lower at 48,174.06, while the Nifty declined 53.25 points or 0.38 percent to close at 14,146.25.

Nifty Midcap outperformed the benchmarks ending over 0.5 percent higher. Among sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG fell the most over 1 percent each followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank while Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green.

Also Read: Closing bell: Sensex plunges over 260 points, Nifty ends below 14,150

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

IDFC First Bank

The shares of the private lender surged 4.16 percent to Rs 41.35 after it reported 41 percent growth in Q3FY21 deposits.

Total deposits in Q3FY21 increased 41 percent YoY and 11 percent QoQ to Rs 77,289 crore. Retail Deposits increased 100 percent YoY to Rs 58,435 crore as on December 31, 2020, from Rs 29,267 crore as on December 31, 2019. Wholesale deposits decreased to Rs 18,854 crore during the quarter from Rs 25,364 crore, YoY.

CASA ratio improved to 44.6 percent from 36.5 percent, YoY, but was lower as compared to 48.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Lupin

Pharma major Lupin’s shares declined 3.80 percent to Rs 1,000.60 apiece after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Form 483 to the company’s Somerset facility in New Jersey, US, with 13 observations.

Venky’s (India)

The share price of poultry products supplier Venky's ended more than 6 percent lower at Rs 1,558.95 after reports of bird flu in the four states of India.

Several states raised an alert to contain the outbreak of the H5N8 strain of bird flu and sent samples for testing, while Kerala began culling of chickens and ducks. The Union Ministry of Agriculture has also issued an advisory to the states to avoid the spread of the infection. Madhya Pradesh has restricted the sale of poultry birds after the H5N8 strain of bird flu has been tested positive.

After the confirmation of positive reports of H5N8 virus (a variant of avian influenza) from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the 12 epicentres have been identified in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Container Corporation of India

The shares of CONCOR gained 4.51 percent to settle at Rs 434.05 after the company said it was going to consider the merger of its subsidiaries.

The company is exploring the possibility of merger of its subsidiary company (ies) i.e. M/s CONCOR AIR LTD. (CAL), M/s SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company Ltd. (SCICL) & M/s Punjab Logistics Infrastructure Ltd. (PUL) with CONCOR. An e-tender is being floated for engagement of external management consultant for facilitating a proposed merger with CONCOR of its subsidiary Company (ies), it said.

Bharat Dynamics