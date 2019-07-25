Market volatility to persist ahead of Fed policy meet; investors urged to pick value stocks

Indian equity benchmark indices have remained under pressure since Union Budget on July 5. In the last 3 weeks, Benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 4.3 percent while NSE Nifty50 plunged 4.7 percent in just 14 trading sessions. In fact, the markets fell every day this week as bears tightened the grip.

Commenting on the current market situation, Arun Thukral, MD & CEO of Axis Securities said, “The market correction was in response to a combination of the surcharge on the FPIs, tepid company results and rising slowdown concerns. The market is expected to remain volatile in the near term on account of eclectic events such as US Fed Policy meeting scheduled on July 30/31, the progress of monsoon and company results.”

“Though the slowdown issues could drag the markets in the medium term, it offers an opportunity for long term investors who have an investment horizon of more than 3 years. One should not miss out the larger picture amidst the current bleak environment which looks to be cyclical and transient in nature. Amidst this risk aversion, a long term investor should keep hunting for bargains in quality companies with enduring moats and long-term growth potential,” he added.

Rajiv Singh, CEO of Karvy Stock Broking said, “Indian equities are passing through a tough phase, reflecting factors like weak economic growth and a weak corporate earnings growth environment. In the near term, a rate cut by the Fed should be helpful for global equities, and boost sentiment for all emerging markets including India.”

He further said that a global recession is unlikely in the next one year. "In the medium term, global growth should stabilise, largely due to monetary easing in China, the US and other central banks. This should help stabilise the global economy and as recession fears fade, we will see a rise in appetite for risk assets like equities," Singh observed.

He expects a broad-based economic recovery to start in Q2 FY2019-20, led by government spending on infrastructure, reduction in cost of capital, liquidity ease in the economy and recovery in capex.