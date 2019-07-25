Market
Market volatility to persist ahead of Fed policy meet; investors urged to pick value stocks
Updated : July 25, 2019 06:17 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices have remained under pressure since Union Budget.
According to Arun Thukral of Axis Securities, the market correction is in response to a combination of the surcharge on the FPIs, tepid company results and rising slowdown concerns.
A global recession is unlikely in the next one year, says Karvy Stock Broking CEO Rajiv Singh.
