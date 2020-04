On Wednesday, markets erased all of Tuesday’s gains. The Sensex and Nifty fell 4 percent a piece, ending at 1-week lows; financial and IT stocks dragged the most. The Sensex ended 1,203 points lower at 28,265, while the Nifty fell 344 points to settle at 8,254.

Jeff Chowdhry, Chairman of RLC Ventures said that the opportunities in the market are starting to become interesting again. “About 6 months ago, I was very cautious about the market and didn’t like the valuations. I thought the market was going to go down. Obviously, we have had the coronavirus over this period and now the markets have gone down very significantly."

"Now as we go into the second quarter, one should be making a list of a few bluechip companies, which are interesting levels and during the course of this quarter look to buy," he said,

He cautioned that one should not use all the firepower at one go or this week, but definitely during the course of this quarter, you want to be in a situation whereby the end of June, you want to be fully invested again.

However, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corp has a different view, according to him buying has to be predicated on what the government’s action plan is going to be on addressing the issues in the market because if that is not good enough, then you should be using every rally to exit, not to enter in this market.

“Short-term bounces would happen because market is very illiquid right now and whenever we open up, there would be some kind of liquidity coming into the system and some averaging out would take place. But longer term, over 9-12 months, if the government package is not good enough then there is going to be rough weather,” he added.

Sector specific, Srivastava said, “All my holdings are focused around consumer space because that are the only companies which are running and running well. Banks, we have almost zero exposure at this point of time. We have started buying in the US market again. That has been a bigger holding today. We think the tech sector is going to do much better than all the other sectors. So, that too we are buying.”

According to Chowdhry, quarter two is going to be very weak. “Recession is defined as two back to back quarters of negative GDP growth. Perversely, we may not have a recession in a technical sense because Q2 will be very weak and we might get a bit of a bounce back in Q3.”