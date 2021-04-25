Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore Updated : April 25, 2021 10:15:17 IST Hindustan Unilever Ltd was the biggest loser with its market cap plunging by Rs 34,914.58 crore to reach Rs 5,42,292 crore at close on Friday. ICICI Bank added Rs 2,412.18 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,94,315.01 crore. Published : April 25, 2021 10:15 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply